The EUR/USD pair moves sideways in the short term. It’s located at 1.0951 at the time of writing far below yesterday’s high of 1.0989. Fundamentally, the Eurozone and German manufacturing and services figures came in mixed today. Later, the US Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI could bring sharp movements.
Technically, the bias remains bullish, the current range is seen as a potential bullish continuation formation. Its failure to stay below the median line of the descending pitchfork signaled upside pressure. A valid breakout through 1.0982 validates further growth.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.