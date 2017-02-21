EUR/USD: Eurozone economy gathers momentum

Macroeconomic overview

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday she would be comfortable raising interest rates at this point if the economy maintained its current pace of performance. Mester, seen as one of the more hawkish Fed officials, said the economy was on a "sound footing". She also cautioned against asking the central bank to solve problems beyond its control, such as low productivity growth. Mester has dissented against decisions to keep rates steady at past meetings, instead preferring a faster pace of rate hikes.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker (a voting member) repeated his view that a March rise was on the table.

Mester and Harker are hawkish FOMC members, but in our opinion the voting majority does not share their view on rate hike in March. In our opinion 2017 roster of voting members is more dovish than it was in 2016. Key hawks - Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester - were rotated off the FOMC. New members Charles Evans, Robert Kaplan and Neel Kashkari called for patience on hike. Patrick Harker is the only hawk among new FOMC voting members.

The Fed is in its tightening cycle, so we think that Harker will be probably voting for rate hikes at every meeting now. That is why the market will learn to ignore his opinions over time and will focus mainly on comments from FOMC centrists.

Minutes of the January 31-February 1 meeting, out Wednesday, could signal if another Fed hike is imminent. We think that it is unlikely that the minutes will point to a hike in March, as there was not such a signal in the statement after recent FOMC meeting.

Tuesday brought us superb data from the Eurozone. Eurozone flash composite PMI, seen as a good overall growth indicator, rose sharply to 56.0, the highest since April 2011, from 54.4 in January, confounding expectations for a slight dip to 54.3. The broad-based acceleration, which showed France's momentum getting close to Germany's, suggests that if sustained, economic growth could hit 0.6% in the first quarter. That is faster than current market forecast of 0.4%. The renewed strength in the PMIs would also come as a welcome relief to the European Central Bank, widely expected to remain on the sidelines in the coming meetings.