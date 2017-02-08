EUR/USD

Euros did break the 10680 support heading lower to 10660. Now Euros are getting a bit interesting...because across all time frames we are pointing lower...but the weekly charts are what are interesting me at the moment....These are converging to show a move lower...Now weeklies are slow moving little loves ...but still we cannot ignore them..especially as the Euro has corrected back 50% of the move lower from 1.13 to 10340...Also this 10820/50 area was always going to be massive for the Euro...and we knew right from the start of a correctionary move that really...we have to make that break above 10850 to keep the market moving forward...we didn't.. it failed...and now what...well....there are 3 levels that are really crucial to direction....10630/106 and 10560...Now this 80 point band has to hold....No ifs...no buts....it HAS to hold because f it does not the chances of 10340 holding is negligible....it really is....and this worries me.....because the downside is a open little book...it can go anywhere....parity would be the last of its problems.... So although we are looking quite sick. I would still want to wait and see what we do around the stated support levels...but keeping eagle eyed on these weekly charts...As I said...they are not converging yet....but are poised...so it is going to take something pretty drastic to stop them going lower...Now we hold these stated support levels and we would be looking at the market trading higher for the 10745 10770 area...Again in this vicinity it is prudent to cover all long positions....Personally I would only go long of Euros above 10850 on strength....I believe that if the market makes a break above here we would be in a good position then for 11035...Just be on your guard here because sometimes what you see isn't really what is going to happen...

EURUSD Current Trading Positions