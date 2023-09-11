Share:

The single European currency is reacting mildly and has so far managed to stay above the 1.07 level in a low-volatility environment as today's agenda is extremely poor and most investors avoid taking significant bets ahead of the Ecb's meeting on Thursday.

The behavior of the exchange rate on Friday was quite expected, there was no surprise and although the European currency was temporarily below the level of 1.07 it avoided major losses and showed signs of stabilization.

There were no further losses on the international stock markets, with the consequence that there is no catalyst on the table that would lead the European currency to further losses.

We have entered in a critical week where on Thursday we have one of the most controversial meetings of the European Central Bank in recent months.

Bets are split on whether President Lagarde will announce a 25 basis point hike in key interest rates.

Today's very poor agenda is followed by tomorrow's where again there is nothing important on the table and now all interest is concentrated on Wednesday with the announcement of the course of Consumer Inflation in the United States and of course on Thursday with the meeting of the European Central Bank.

Αhead of stormy news The most likely scenario is to see again Friday's behavior where the range of fluctuation was limited and the exchange rate is likely to hover around the 1.07 level without too much divergence.