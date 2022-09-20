The common European currency is moving steadily above the 1/1 level in the early morning hours of Wednesday awaiting the speech of the ECB's President Christine Lagarde.

As we mentioned yesterday the pattern was repeated for the umpteenth time and after the exchange rate drop below the level of 1/1 It very soon reacted and came back above again.

Stock markets are showing temporary stability and this has helped curb buying of the dollar, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

At the same time, tomorrow's Fed meeting, which is expected with great interest from investors, has been fully discounted, regarding the increase of 75 points, the surprise for increase of 100 points is considered difficult.

The reaction of the euro and the upward movement although it was fully expected as we mentioned yesterday, It will be difficult to have much continuity and it would surprise us if tomorrow before the Fed's meeting euro will be near in recent highs of 1.0200 level.

Before President Lagarde's late-night speech we have the US new home sales announcement where any significant deviation from expectations may temporarily affect the direction of the pair.

At the moment it seems that a mild upward momentum has been created for the single European currency and we are looking forward if Lagarde's speech and tomorrow's Fed meeting will be able to sustain it.

In any case, I do not see any significant reason to diverge from the basic strategy as to buy-on dips strategy once again did not disappoint.