The single European currency continues to be under mild pressure and now the 1.09 level has been broken and the pair seems to be slowly digesting levels below it.
The US dollar continues to be in the spotlight , also strengthened by yesterday's minutes of the last Fed meeting where an aggressive tone seems to be maintained regarding the level of key interest rates.
Economic fundamentals from the US economy and inflation pressures that remains high combined with energy prices returning to higher levels have reduced the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will proceed with any reduction in key interest rates until the end next year.
On the other hand the European central bank and the European economy have nothing significant to bring to the table to re-fuel a strong bull run for the European currency.
So in general the market's picture does not show significant differences, a strong direction does not exist at the moment and as a few weeks earlier the European currency was in a rising cycle, the absence of a catalyst for this rise to continue results in the American currency has absorbed all the losses and is currently in the foreground, but without appearing at the moment that the European currency can be in a collapse environment.
Today's agenda is moderate and apart from the usual weekly US jobless claims and the manufacturing sector survey there is nothing else of note that could generate any major movement.
My thinking remains to buy the Euro near at the 1,0830 level where it seems to be acting as an good support point for the euro for now.
