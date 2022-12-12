The single European currency remains above the 1,05 level having for now avoided further pressure to retreating to lower levels as today there is very poor agenta in terms of announcements and economic news. But from tomorrow some major news are expected to increase volatility significantly and give some direction.

At the close of the previous week the European currency received some light pressures and manage to moved away from the threshold of 1,06 , approaching but without breaking the level of 1,05 in a generally limited range of variation.

The return of some mild pressures on the stock markets and some announcements about the path of the European economy which continues to present question marks have strengthened the US currency but without being able to create strong momentum in favor of the dollar so far.

From tomorrow until Thursday we expect a major of economic developments and news starting with inflationary pressures and then the Fed and ECB decisions on interest rate increases.

Bets are in favor of a 50 basis point hike from both central banks and understandably any divergence will create sharp market reactions with the exchange rate's volatility increasing significantly and breaking significant levels to one side or the other.

The surprise, however, may be more likely to come from Fed's side with a larger interest rate hike, which would wipe out a significant portion of the European currency's recent gains.

That is why the announcement on the course of inflation tomorrow have great interest as it will strengthen or limit the prospects of such surprises.

In general for today i would expect a limited range of fluctuation and i maintain the basic strategy of buying the euro currency on dips.

Pair's return and maintain to levels near 1,06 would be difficult to justified for today and maybe is a good opportunity for temporary purchases of the US currency if we will see this levels.