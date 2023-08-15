The single European currency remains in defensive mode after yesterday's losses in which the 1,09 level was temporarily broken by executing stop loss orders below this level.
The behavior of the market during yesterday justified my thinking as it was reflected in yesterday's article as Indeed the level of 1,09 which had been under challenge for the last few days its broken and this scenario which had gathered increased probabilities was Monday's main characteristic.
But beyond the temporary execution of stop loss orders the very poor economic agenda and the holiday mood that remains in the markets due to the August period, as expected did not allow the European currency to suffer further losses.
The US currency is likely to receive further support if the climate of uncertainty and pressures remain in the International stock markets as it will act as a safe haven currency while currently apart from the good reactions the euro does not seem capable of redeveloping any strong upward momentum.
Nevertheless, my strategy of Preferring to buy the European currency on new dips remains in my mind.
In an environment where confusion remains, any particular direction does not seem to exist at present and the behavior of the market digests levels after sharp falls or rises, It may be the best idea positions in the opposite direction with the aim of corrections.
In today's agenda stands out the announcement on retail sales in the United States, a fairly important fundamental Economic data which if it deviates from the estimates is capable of giving some strong movement.
