Τhe single European currency remains steady below the 1.10 level, recovering slightly from lower levels after the pressures it faced yesterday.

Αs i mentioned in yesterday's article, the slightly upward momentum that the US currency had managed to acquire did not last long, it did not even manage to approach the level of 1,09 and in view of the important announcement about the path of inflation in the US economy later today the pair has slightly recover.

Yesterday's statements from European Central Bank officials came as no surprise as they maintained the aggressive rhetoric.

Comments that leave open the possibility that the European Central Bank may not end its interest rate hike cycle in July capped further declines in the European currency and currently act as the key barrier to the dollar's bid to return to better levels.

On the other hand the Federal central bank of the United States relies on the very strong data from the labor market which reduse the possibility of a recession and makes it easier for Fed to decide on the possible continuation of interest rate increases if inflation pressures does not subside.

Αs I have mentioned several times in previous articles the Exchange rate remains in a confusing environment , a specific direction is currently difficult to detect and staying in a trading range near το the existing levels remains the most likely scenario.

The pair remains extremely sensitive to economic data that lead to better conclusions regarding the intentions of the two main central banks and for this reason today's announcement later in the day on the path of consumers inflation in the US economy is expected with particular interest.

Waiting attitude in view of an important announcement is the best thinking but without moving away from my basic strategy as has been repeatedly mentioned in previous articles , buy on dips and sell on new peaks .