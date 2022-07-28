After a relatively expected meeting the federal central bank of the US did not surprise the markets and announced an increase in interest rates by 75 basis points.
The common European currency recorded some gains in the aftermath of the session with which however it simply erased the previous losses as it remains at levels close to 1,02.
Central bank chairman Jerome Powell was quite ambiguous in his messages to the market. Many investors were concerned that the central banker comments would be more worrying for the course of the US economy so a softer approach created euphoria in International stock markets. So there have been some liquidations from the US currency as traditionally been a safe haven currency.
Perhaps this was a wishful thinking and the international stock markets are not yet in a phase for upward momentum.
The euro after the first strong bullish reaction shown brief signs of fatigue and seems to struggle to approach the critical level of 1,0280-1,03 with the chances of new pressures remaining.
Important data on inflation in the eurozone and the development path of the US economy are expected during the day and a significant divergence from the expected is likely to give a direction to the pair.
A hold mode at the moment with buys in new dips of the pair remains our favorite strategy in such conditions.
