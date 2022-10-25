The common European currency maintains a wait-and-see attitude and trades below the 0.99 level as the upward momentum of the last few days shows significant signs of fatigue.

The general picture of the market remains the same with all the data burdening the European currency to continue to be in the foreground, But which, as we have repeatedly reported, seem to have been almost completely digested by the markets.

The announcements of the macroeconomic news are usually within the expected something which does not bring surprises to the markets.

The pair shows an effort to steadily climb higher and the 1/1 level re-approach is a likely scenario. US bond yields show a slight decline and the maintenance of a stable climate in the international stock markets limits dollar purchases as a safe haven currency. The coming desisions of the central banks of the United States and the Eurozone are fully expected by the markets, so everyone is now looking for the next moves through the economic news that is announced and the path of inflation pressures.

Here we will attempt a forecast expecting that in the near future we will have some limitation of inflationary pressures not only due to the strategic increase of the key interest rates by the central banks But mainly due to the reduction observed in the prices of natural gas.

International gas prices have returned to their lowest levels since June 2022, having corrected almost 45% from August highs.

The next two days and until Thursday's announcement on the interest rate increase by the European central bank are expected a mixed picture and it would be difficult for the exchange rate to break critical levels.