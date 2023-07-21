The single European currency is in Defense mode trying to show the first signs of reaction after yesterday's heavy losses of more than 100 basis points.
The correction for the European currency continued for the second day in a row and remained on the table, which was also expressed in yesterday's article as my main point.
Yesterday's macroeconomic data announcements did not surprise and the data was close to estimates.
The low levels at which initial jobless claims were announced confirm that the labor sector remains strong in the United States and is one of the reasons why inflationary pressures remain high, and may can force the Fed bringing more hawkish policy back to the table which is currently the most important question remaining in the markets.
This thought was also confirmed by the return of yields on US government debt securities to higher prices.
Of course the weight of the weekly allowances is limited and we will have to wait until the next announcement about the new jobs to have a better conclusion.
The main cause of the corrective behavior we have observed in the last two days is not hidden in any important economic announcement, but mainly in the decompression of the upward Momentum which had managed to achieve the European currency which had already shown signs of fatigue and the continuation of this without some new catalyst could not be justified.
Today's agenda is relatively indifferent as it is far from any important announcement from both sides of the Atlantic.
In general the behavior of the exchange rate confirmed my thinking as expressed in the previous articles, as I had pointed out the signs of fatigue of the upward momentum and also that the corrections behavior will return on the table with a strong possibility.
I don't see anything important to change this thinking And especially for today due to both the very poor agenda and the close of the week I would hardly see big swings and the most likely scenario is to see a limited range of swing near the 1,11 level.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.