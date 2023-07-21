Share:

The single European currency is in Defense mode trying to show the first signs of reaction after yesterday's heavy losses of more than 100 basis points.

The correction for the European currency continued for the second day in a row and remained on the table, which was also expressed in yesterday's article as my main point.

Yesterday's macroeconomic data announcements did not surprise and the data was close to estimates.

The low levels at which initial jobless claims were announced confirm that the labor sector remains strong in the United States and is one of the reasons why inflationary pressures remain high, and may can force the Fed bringing more hawkish policy back to the table which is currently the most important question remaining in the markets.

This thought was also confirmed by the return of yields on US government debt securities to higher prices.

Of course the weight of the weekly allowances is limited and we will have to wait until the next announcement about the new jobs to have a better conclusion.

The main cause of the corrective behavior we have observed in the last two days is not hidden in any important economic announcement, but mainly in the decompression of the upward Momentum which had managed to achieve the European currency which had already shown signs of fatigue and the continuation of this without some new catalyst could not be justified.

Today's agenda is relatively indifferent as it is far from any important announcement from both sides of the Atlantic.

In general the behavior of the exchange rate confirmed my thinking as expressed in the previous articles, as I had pointed out the signs of fatigue of the upward momentum and also that the corrections behavior will return on the table with a strong possibility.

I don't see anything important to change this thinking And especially for today due to both the very poor agenda and the close of the week I would hardly see big swings and the most likely scenario is to see a limited range of swing near the 1,11 level.