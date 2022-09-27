The common European currency is showing signs of stabilization and is already reacting by moving above the 0.9650 level after attacking for the second time levels below 0.9600.

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde already in her statement yesterday she noted the concern about the weakening of the euro and the renewed inflationary pressures that may arise from it.

As we expected and we had already noted yesterday the day was characterized by intense volatility in both directions with the reactions of the European currency coming to the fore again.

Nevertheless, it will be difficult for these reactions to have a large extent and duration as the environment continues to be negative for the European currency . Of course the markets have already digested the most problems and mainly the energy crisis affecting the Eurozone, in the meantime the ongoing losses In oil prices gives a significant descalation hopes for the inflation level.

The day is as rich with economic data announcements as it is with official statements. Later in the day, we have a new statements from the ECB's president Christine Lagarde, while then we have the announcement of durable goods orders in the US economy as well as the consumer confidence index and the new homes sales numbers.

Barring any major surprise from President Lagarde and barring any major deviation in expected economic data we believe the day will be traded in both directions with Euro reactions remaining in play.