Share:

Once again the single European currency showed particular resilience and despite the intense pressures it received during yesterday's day it managed and reacted soon having returned close to the levels of 1,09 awaiting the crucial announcements on the new jobs in the United States Later on noon.

The US currency appeared to be temporarily favored on Thursday especially after the announcements showed strong preliminary jobs data which if confirmed today paves the way to increase the hawkish tone in the Fed's rhetoric.

While the service sector in the United States continues to pleasantly surprise, keeping at bay the possibility of a contraction of the US growth model, which relies heavily on the service sector.

But let's not forget that the most substantial imprint on the real economy usually occurs several months after the peak on key interest rate hikes.

However, it is a given that so far the US economy shows greater resistance to high-interest rates compared to the corresponding European one.

Given this and although the hawkish policy of the European Central Bank continues to be on the table, the European currency shows a particular inability to develop an upward Momentum and is currently limited to reacting relatively easily whenever it receives some pressures.

Once again yesterday's market behavior confirmed my thoughts that has been expressed several times that the market continues to be under particular confusion and the pair is unable to find any specific direction and for this reason, the picture of intense volatility with movements towards in both directions was yesterday's feature.

Markets sensitivity to the announcement of the United States unemployment rate and new jobs is known and any surprise is expected to create intense volatility.

A new surprise with strong labor data that will beat estimates is quite likely to lead the European currency to significant losses without being able this time to defend levels above 1,08.

In any case, the attitude of waiting before the announcement is the best thought.