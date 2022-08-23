The common European currency was at new lows approaching the levels of 0.9900. Having broken down the previous lows of 0.9950 the night before, it is trying to find some support.

The pair maintained the bearish momentum and without some fresh news broke the critical support level of the previous low at 0,9950 and moved even lower.

Some today's news on the course of manufacturing activity in eurozone and in German economy which did show some contraction but were within the bounds of expectations with some of them slightly better, they held back the further decline and was cause for a correction from 0,9900 to 0.9950 but we cannot consider that are enough strong to change the dynamics at this time.

With interest, are expected later in the day an announcement about the corresponding course of the manufacturing and service sector in the US economy, so it could be followed by new pressure for the pair or act as a trigger for a competent correction, approaching the level of 1/1 again.

Nevertheless, the low levels at which the pair is located create the scope for corrections, which we expect.

The pair securing lower levels is vulnerable to lower prices, which have an increased probability, but we are looking for support levels for euro with the aim of corrections in the short term and placing strategic medium to long terms positions in favor to euro with the aim prices again above the parity.