EUR/USD
The Euro extends steep fall into third consecutive day and hit new four-month low, pressuring Fibo support at 1.1778 (76.4% of 1.1602/1.2349).
Clear break of pivotal 200DMA (1.1854) added to negative signals as dollar was additionally boosted by better than expected US Q4 GDP and weekly jobless claims, adding pressure on the single currency.
Bears eye key support at 1.1694 (Fibo 38.2% of Mar 2020 / Jan 2021 1.0635/1.2349 rally) violation of which would open way for deeper correction and expose a higher base at 1.1600 zone and weekly cloud top at 1.1590.
Oversold conditions were so far ignored but some corrective action should be anticipated in the near future, probably to start with profit-taking at the end of the week.
Former low at 1.1835 and 200DMA (1.1854) reverted to strong barriers which are expected to cap upticks and keep bears intact.
Res: 1.1800; 1.1835; 1.1854; 1.1887
Sup: 1.1778; 1.1745; 1.1694; 1.1622
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?