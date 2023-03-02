The single European currency had a great day yesterday as it reacted strongly and manage to approach the 1,07 threshold.
As i mentioned in yesterday's article the feature of strong reactions of the European currency has come back to the fore and yesterday's behavior of the pair completely confirmed this thought.
However, apart from the significant reaction and the limitation of the pressures that the European currency had come under in the last few days, there will need a fresh catalyst that will bring it back to the strong upward momentum that had led it to the levels of 1,10.
Interest remains completely concentrated around the intentions of the two main central banks regarding interest rate hikes in the coming future.
The aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank is relatively well known and has been fully absorbed by the markets which has resulted in limiting the upward momentum of the European currency and the exchange rate has fallen to lower levels.
However, the maintenance of the aggressive tone by the officials of the European Central Bank, the possibility that the final range of interest rates will move a little higher than the estimates and, in general, the covering of the gap between the two central banks, expected to limit the chances that the European currency to show collapse behaviors and significant retracement below the level of 1/1.
The exchange rate moves following closely the developments and announcements of all macroeconomic data day by day.
During yesterday's day we had the European currency finding support from the announcements about the inflation in key economies of the Eurozone but something that later in the day it also came to the fore and from the side of the US economy driving the pair well below the level of 1,07.
Today's agenda is rich in announcements and presents enough interest with speeches by officials from both central banks, the announcement of data on inflation in the eurozone, as well as the unemployment index, which are not expected to have a major surprise, but if its happen, it will have an impact on the pair.
In general, I maintain the thoughts of the last few days expecting to buy the US currency at the peaks of the pair, as for example happened yesterday and correspondingly to detect new dips so that there is a purchase of the European currency, as i expect that the Euro will continue the behavior of strong reactions.
