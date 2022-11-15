The European currency also broke through the 1,04 level to the upside as it continues last week's strong bullish momentum.
Yesterday was characterized by some signs of correction in the exchange rate but it was limited in scope resulting in the pair closing at higher levels.
For many this continued rise comes as a major surprise as all predictions have recently been against the European currency.
The market development and the new prices have fully confirmed my basic strategy of remaining reverentially a buyer for the euro with positions on every dip in the pair targeting corrections in the short term and levels well above 1/1 in the medium to long term.
Also, as i mentioned just yesterday, at this moment we are observing the phenomenon of the decompression of the spring and after the significant pressures that the European currency had last received, this significant jump is difficult to detect when it will be completed.
Although momentum remains bullish I do not currently see any significant reason to maintain long positions and as i noted in yesterday's article all the long positions they have been liquidated.
On today's agenda, the announcements on the growth path and the economic sentiment index in the European economy as well as the US producer price index stand out.
Something that can give some further direction with increase possibility of corrections in the pair , unless there is some surprise that will act as a new trigger to continue the rise.
Although the European currency has recovered to levels well above the 1/1 level, all the major data that contributed to the significant pressures of the last few months have not disappeared.
Maybe they have been digested in full for some time now as i have repeatedly mentioned in my previous articles but what is certain is that they have not disappeared.
As it is difficult to detect where this cycle will end we are maintaining a wait-and-see attitude.
