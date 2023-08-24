Share:

The single European currency once again successfully defended the 1,08 level in an environment of mixed Economic data which during yesterday was the cause of volatility in both directions.

The EU manufacturing and service sectors continue to be problematic and their further weakening will lead closer to the possibility of a recession in the European economy.

Yesterday's announcements once again reminded us that the European economy remains fragile and apart from the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank there is currently nothing else significant that can come to the table to support a fresh upward momentum for the European currency.

So the overall picture of the market is expected to remain the same and the exchange rate will continue to depend day by day on the announcements of important Economic data and statements.

The behavior of the market yesterday was a typical example, as announcements on the important manufacturing and services sectors in the EU and the US within hours of each other created volatility in two different directions as in both sides of the Atlantic the final data disappointed.

Today stands out the US durable goods orders announcement but mainly the Jackson hole Symposium where from today until tomorrow we have after a long time the return of Presidents Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde and some possibility that they will bring something new to the table about the thoughts of central banks on their future movements is capable of bringing strong volatility to the pair.

Τhe single European currency reminded us yesterday once again of its ability to react as it once again successfully defended the 1.08 level but as long as the exchange rate remains close to this level and if there is a corresponding catalyst in the last two days of the week this level I believe will collapse.

My thinking has not changed to prefer to position in favor of the European currency on sharp dips And especially when it makes new local lows with the aim of some good reactions.

After the last reactions at these levels and after the market has sufficiently digested this environment, now the next level that gathers interest is the level 1,0730-50.