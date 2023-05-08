EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD – Data driven analysis for informed trading decisions [Video]

EURUSD going nowhere last week as I suspected so that has meant buying at strong support at 1.0975/55 (a low for the day here on Friday) & selling at resistance at 1.1080/1.1100 has worked.
Keep trading these 2 levels until we breakout of the 100 pip range.
Shorts at 1.1080/1.1100 need stops above 1.1105. A break higher is a buy signal & resumes the 7 month bull trend. Try to buy in to a long & hold it with stops below 1.1065.
Strong support at 1.0975/55. Longs need stops below 1.0935. A break lower targets 1.8080/70.
EURCAD I was watching for a double top sell signal - this did play out on Friday as the pair collapsed almost 200 pips, as far as strong support at 1.4800/1.4780. We unexpectedly broke lower to 1.4732. The close at the low of the week after a near 400 pip collapse in just 2 days suggests further losses to 1.4690/70, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 1.4600/1.4580. Longs need stops below 1.4560.
EURNZD has collapsed to what should be strong support at 1.7500/1.7480, with a low for the day just 10 pips below here. Longs need stops below 1.7450.
Targets are 1.7610 & 1.7700.
GBPUSD trying the third break higher - maybe this one will work. Support at 1.2605/1.2585 if you want to try a long with stop below 1.2565.
GBPCAD has a potential double top sell signal after Tuesday's bearish engulfing candle at the November 2022 high.
This could give us an opportunity to try a short on the bounce we saw on Friday at 1.7060/80. However shorts need a wide stop above 172.45. It could be worth the risk because the first target is 167.20 but 164.00 is not out of the question.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.