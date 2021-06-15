EUR/USD
Long Short Line 1.2118
Most Important 1.2065 and 1.2079 Vs 1.2125, 1.2133, 1.2140, 1.2148, 1.2163, 1.2171 and 1.2179
Bottom. 1.2057 achieves by 1.2087 and 1.2072
Upper target 1.2179
Continuation fail 1.2148
EUR/JPY
Long Short Line 133.39
Most Important 132.81 and 133.03 Vs 133.47, 133.55, 133.72, 133.80, 133.89, 133.97 and 134.06
Bottom. 132.72 achieves by 133.05 and 132.88
Upper target 133.97
Continuation Fail 133.72
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD looks to UK jobs, Brexit to defend 1.4100
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.4100, recently taking offers around the intraday low of 1.4105 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable dropped to the lowest since mid-May before bouncing off 1.4070 the previous day.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
The FOMC may address tapering directly or indirectly
The big news this week, or rather the Big Hint, is the Fed policy meeting on Tuesday/Wednesday. Also Wednesday is the Biden meeting with Putin, and Canada reports CPI. In the US, tomorrow’s retail sales might be interesting.