The single European currency is holding above the 1,0850 level as it has tried to bounce back after a sharp decline in recent days but that effort is so far been limited.
During yesterday it managed to defend the 1.0850 level also supported by the disappointing data on the manufacturing activity in the State of New York which gave the opportunity for the European currency to approach again close to the level of 1,09.
However, as a mildly upward momentum for US dollar continues to be in play. The reaction of the euro was of limited duration and range, it failed to break the level of 1,09 and in the early morning hours of Tuesday it is again close to testing the support of 1,0850.
Yesterday's market picture once again broadly confirmed the view as expressed in previous articles as the European currency continues to be under limited challenge, but without currently showing any strong direction and without the European currency showing signs of collapse.
Even if the mild decline of the Euro has some continuity I do not expect it to be in play without significant reactions which have been the key feature of the pair even during the period when the exchange rate fell to the level of 0.95.
Today's economic agenda is quite rich with European GDP and US retail sales standing out.
While a set of other announcements on the economic climate in EU are awaited with interest.
The figures that are expected are capable of giving direction and any estimate prior to announcements is quite risky.
For this reason, I maintain a temporary attitude of waiting without, however, moving away from yesterday's thoughts, which I remind, I currently hold no position in favor of the US currency and I await fresh dips near to 1.0800-20 level in order to take some positions in favor of the Euro.
