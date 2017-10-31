EUR/USD: EU data keep confirming Draghi's stance

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1636

EU economy grew, but inflation still lags.

Focus on US upcoming events keeping the pair range bound.

The EUR/USD pair continues trading mute around 1.1630, easing modestly after topping at 1.1657 at the beginning of the week. European data had a limited effect on the pair as it was mixed, but supportive of Draghi's latest stance: according to preliminary estimates, the economy grew by 0.6% in the third quarter, beating expectations of 0.5%. The second quarter figure was revised to 0.7% from previous 0.6%, while the region's unemployment rate fell to 8.9%, from a previously revised 9.0%. Nevertheless, inflation rose by less-than-expected in October, as the core CPI came in at 1.1% YoY, below previous 1.3% and the expected 1.2%. The US won't offer relevant macroeconomic news today, with attention still focused on the upcoming events, including the Fed and the NFP report.

From a technical point of view, the scale leans towards the downside in the short-term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing around a bearish 20 SMA, and the 23.6% retracement of its late last week's decline, unable to surpass them, while the Momentum indicator lost upward strength around its mid-line and the RSI slowly regains the downside, currently at 39. As said earlier today, 1.1600 is the immediate support ahead of 1.1574, this month low. To the upside, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline stands at 1.1675, a handful of pips above the critical 1.1660 region. Some follow-through beyond the level should take off the bearish pressure in the short term, and see the pair recovering up to 1.1700.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1625 1.1660 1.1690

