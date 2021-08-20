The risk-on is in full swing with dollar moving higher across the board as crude oil and stocks are ticking lower. The main stories for risk-off remain spread of a covid and of course speculation on FED tapering. Events in Afghanistan are also something that can turn into something big which will impact the markets.
From an Elliott Wave perspective, the USD Index remains in uptrend but it's seen in a fifth wave which is also now subdivided by five sub waves up from Aug 16 levels so upside can be limited in days ahead, possibly at 93.70-94.00 area. As USD trades into the resistance, EURUSD is eyeing down to 1.1650 level Fibonacci Support level.
EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
