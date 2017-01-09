EUR/USD: ECB don't want a strong EUR

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1901

The EUR/USD pair jumped to 1.1979 following the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll August report, indicating that the employment sector is full of holes and losing water for all sides. The US NFP report was a big miss in all its components. Less jobs, less salaries, higher unemployment. The country created just 156K new jobs, below the 180K expected, while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4% from previous 4.3%. Yearly wages rose by 2.5%, while in the month, were up by 0.1%, below previous 0.3% and the expected 0.2%. Also, July figure was downwardly revised to 189K from previous 209K, totaling 41,000 jobs less than initially reported in the past two months.

The pair however, changed course quickly on headlines reporting that the ECB won't be ready to taper QE until December, which seems a desperate move to keep the pair below the 1.2000 level. Now struggling around 1.1900, the 4 hours char shows that the pair was unable to settle above a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, losing upward strength. Below 1.1880, the short term risk turns towards the downside, with scope then to retest this week low of 1.1822.

Support levels: 1.1880 1.1850 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1965 1.2000

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD