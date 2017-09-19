EUR/USD: ECB determined to keep EUR below 1.2000?

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1986

The EUR/USD pair started the day with a positive tone, advancing briefly above 1.2000, unable to confirm a bullish breakout of the level, and holding nearby for most of the day. The common currency find support on easing demand for the greenback, as market´s mood remains high, and positive numbers coming from Germany, as the ZEW survey showed that sentiment improved in the country by more than expected, up to 17 from previous 10. The assessment of the current situation in Germany was also upbeat, with the index at 87.9 from previous 86.9. The pair was unable to advance as for the whole EU, sentiment improved by less than expected, with the index coming in at 31.7, up from previous 29.3, but below the expected 32.4. Anyway, news agencies jumped in with reports indicating that the ECB may delay decisions on QE tapering towards December, amid EUR's strength, according to "people familiar with the matter." Once again, jawboning on EUR's strength.

US data just released came in mixed, with Housing starts in August down by 0.8%, but Building permits jumping by 5.7%. Import prices were 0.6% in the same month, whilst the current account balance showed a larger-than-expected deficit en Q2 of $123.1B .

The pair slowly recovered from a low of 1.1956, reached on ECB's headlines, with a generally positive stance in the 4 hours chart that anyway needs further confirmations before calling for an upward extension, as the price holds above its moving averages, but technical indicators head lower within positive territory. The pair would need to break above 1.2030, the immediate resistance, to gain some further upward traction, while below 1.1910 the risk will turn south for the rest of the day, quite unlikely at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1950 1.1910 1.1870

Resistance levels: 1.2030 1.2060 1.2100

