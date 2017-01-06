EUR/USD: easing within range, still bullish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1203

Following a consolidative stage for most of the first half of the day, the EUR/USD pair fell ahead of Wall Street's opening, with the dollar strengthening across the board after the release of strong US employment data. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added 253K new jobs in May, against market's expectations of 185K. April figure suffered a modest downward revision from 177K to 174K. Weekly unemployment claims for the last week came in at 248K, worst-than-expected and also above previous revised 235K. Earlier today the final Markit manufacturing PMIs in the euro area confirmed what flash estimates anticipated that is that growth stands at six-year highs. The pair was unable to react to the first releases, amid a cautious stance ahead of US employment data, particularly the NFP report to be released this Friday.

Still pending of release are the US final manufacturing PMIs, the official and the Markit. In the meantime, and despite the intraday slide, the EUR/USD pair remains within bullish territory, holding right above the 1.1200 level. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above all of its moving averages, with a bullish 20 SMA heading north a few pips below the current level, whilst technical indicators are retreating within positive territory, indicating that the pair may correct further lower on a break below 1.1200, with scope then to fell down to 1.1120, the weekly low and a strong static support.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1230 1.1265 1.1300

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD