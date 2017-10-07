EUR/USD: easing within range, downside limited

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1389

The American dollar gains against its major rivals, although with moderate strength and with volumes limited in a macroeconomic quiet Monday. The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1385, after trading as high as 1.1417, pressuring the lower end of Friday's range. The week has plenty to offer in the data front, with US inflation and Yellen's testimony before the Congress among other, which may be the cause of the dull trading at the beginning of the week. Stock that opened with a strong positive tone, have retreated from their highs weighing on US equities ahead of Wall Street's opening.

Germany released its May trade balance figures at the beginning of the day, with the surplus matching market's expectations of €20.3B, whilst exports and imports rose beyond expected, another sign of healthy economic growth in the region. The EU Sentix Investors confidence index for June came slightly below expected, but at 28.3 remains near its highs. The US will release its Labor Market conditions index for June after the opening, and Consumer credit change for May later on the day.

From a technical point of view, the downside potential remains limited, with the price holding above a bullish 20 SMA, but pressuring, and technical indicators having turned north, but still holding within positive territory. Further dollar gains could see the pair falling down to the 1.1330/40 region, where a daily ascendant trend line coming from June 28th will provide support. Still, the pair has to clearly break below 1.1290, quite unlikely for today, to turn actually bearish.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1335 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1420 1.1460 1.1490

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD