EUR/USD: easing from highs, but no signs of trend change

EUR/USD Current price: 1.2034

Dollar's sell-off dominates the FX board this Tuesday, as North Korea launched a missile that passed above Japan, missing the Northern side of the country by some 750 miles. Japan issued a warning and called for an emergency meeting of the UN security council to discuss the situation alongside with US President Trump, who later stated that all options are available now. As explained in an earlier update, escalating geological tensions are sending the US economic agenda to the background, further hurting the already deteriorated sentiment towards the American currency. Macroeconomic releases have no effect on the market in the current risk-averse environment, but it's worth mentioning that, according to the GFK survey, consumer confidence rose in Germany, with the index up to 10.9 from previous 10.8. The US calendar has little to offer, with Fed's Evans scheduled to speak after the US opening.

The latest dollar's decline seems now overstretched, yet at this point, there is no technical or fundamental sign indicating that it has came to an end. The pair surged up to 1.2069 before retreating modestly, but resumed its advance afterwards, holding near the mentioned high ahead of Wall Street's opening. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is far above bullish moving averages, whilst technical indicators barely lost upward strength, holding anyway within extreme overbought territory. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has scope to extend up to 1.2101, January 2015 monthly high.

Support levels: 1.2030 1.2000 1.1960

Resistance levels: 1.2070 1.2100 1.2135

