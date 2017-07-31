EUR/USD: dull Monday, busy week ahead
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1728
The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully in a 40 pips range ever since the day started, marginally lower as the greenback benefited from risk aversion at the beginning of the day. Still, demand for the American currency is out of the table, amid political jitters in the country coupling with decreasing odds for a rate hike this year. Data coming from Europe was quite EU supportive, despite it wasn't reflected in price, as core annual inflation is estimated to have grew by 1.2% during July, slightly above expected, whilst the unemployment rate for the region fell to 9.1% from a previously revised 9.2%.
The macroeconomic calendar this week will be fulfilled with relevant data, including final Markit PMIs, the Bank of England meeting, and the US Nonfarm Payroll report, all of which may help to maintain majors range bound during these first sessions.
Ahead of US regional PMIs and pending home sales, the pair retains a positive tone despite the lack of directional strength, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator bounces modestly from its 100 level and the RSI indicator consolidates within positive territory. Still, the pair would need to extend beyond 1.1776, the year high posted last week, to gain upward traction, quite unlikely for today unless US data disappoints big.
Support levels: 1.1720 1.1790 1.1660
Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1820 1.1850
