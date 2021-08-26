The world's most traded currency pair was trading lower on Thursday, as data from Germany showed that consumer confidence was slowing.

According to the Gfk index, Europe’s largest economy reported that consumer confidence fell from -0.4 to -1.2 in August.

This comes as analysts had forecasted a decline to -0.7, however with cases of the Delta variant rapidly spreading around the continent, consumers appear to be wary.

As such, the survey also showed that the propensity to save amongst consumers was rising.

EURUSD fell to an intraday low of 1.1745 as a result.

Yen weakens with Japan suspend Moderna vaccine

On Thursday, it was reported that Japan was temporarily suspending the distribution of close to 1.63 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as it was reported that there were signs of contaminants in some vials of the drugmaker's product.

Moderna confirmed that, "The company is investigating the reports and remains committed to working expeditiously with its partner (in Japan), Takeda, and regulators to address this".



The Japanese Yen rose to its highest level against the US Dollar in the last 10-days on the news, as Japan continues to battle the spread of the virus.

USDJPY hit its recent resistance level of 110.225 in today’s session, before falling lower. Many now wait to see if rates could break this level.