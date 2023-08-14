Share:

Key highlights

EUR/USD is moving lower below the 1.1000 support.

It broke a rising channel with support near 1.0950 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD technical analysis

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.1000 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

The pair also traded below a rising channel with support near 1.0950 on the same chart. The pair is now trading near 1.0930 with a bearish angle. Initial support is near the 1.0920 level. The next major support is near 1.0900, below which EUR/USD could gain bearish momentum.

In the stated case, the pair could test the 1.0850 support. On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 1.0960 level. The next major resistance is near the 1.1000 level.

A close above the 1.0000 resistance could push the pair toward 1.1050. Any more gains could start a fresh increase toward the 1.1120 level.