The pair is trading below the 1,0200 levels confirming once again the pattern of the last days.

As we mentioned on Monday, there are still reasons for the exchange rate to go and in both directions.

The euro during yesterday's trading day was on the threshold of 1,03 level but failed to break upwards even temporarily. The scenario for a temporary breakout of the 1.0300 level and execution of '' stop loss '' orders was not confirmed.

The sellers of the pair maintain the advantage and despite the satisfactory reactions of the euro the momentum remains mildly bearish.

Important economic news we expect for today which can fuel some new direction but in general we do not expect any big surprises.

In general the reasons for the exchange rate to keep the last behavior are still on play and enhances the chances the pair will continuing to trade in a range trading environment.

Tensions between China and US remain at the fore, showing no signs of further escalation.

At the same time, Fed officials are trying to send messages that the US economy is not in danger of being in a recession and the scenario of a 50 basis point rate hike in September is the most likely.

Accordingly, we do not see any significant reasons to diversify the strategy of buying the euro in dips.