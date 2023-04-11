The EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.0909 at the time of writing. The price action signaled exhausted buyers, so a new downside movement is natural. Fundamentally, the US Consumer Price Index and Core CPI could really shake the price tomorrow.
Technically, the rate came back to retest the broken uptrend line and now escaped from the flag pattern. As long as it stays below the upper median line (UML), the EUR/USD pair could develop a new sell-off.
