The common European currency for the second day in a row looks locked in the 0.98 area with a limited trading range for now .

Yesterday as we pointed out was characterized by a mixed picture with trading moving in both directions since Euro initially it tried to win some ground approaching 0.9850 and then it lost all gains and the pressures returned .

However the 0.9750 was not broken downwards and it is currently showing a strong support level .

As we expected , in view of the absence of significant macroeconomic news yesterday it would be difficult to have a strong direction and the most likely scenario of the mixed picture was confirmed .

The general picture of the market has not changed and under these conditions the pair is trying to find the catalyst to take some new direction .

US bond yields remain at high levels which is in favor for the US dollar .

10-year yields remain at near 14-year highs at 4.22% , while respectively the two-year yields remains close to the highest levels since 2007 at 4.62% .

Markets today are showing several signs of yesterday's behavior as the absence of major macroeconomic news remains and apart from the Eurozone Consumer Confidence survey there is no other major announcements .

While European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's scheduled speech on Saturday is expected to limit investors from take large positions on the week's last day .

So continued mixed picture in trading is the most likely scenario , with mild downside momentum and Euro reactions to remain in play .