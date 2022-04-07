The EUR/USD pair plunged in the last hours as the Dollar Index has managed to reach new highs. DXY’s upside continuation should push the currency pair towards new lows. The USD maintains a bullish bias after the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Today, the Euro-zone data came in mixed. The German Industrial Production rose by 0.2% beating the 0.1% expected, while the Euro-zone Retail Sales surged by 0.3% less compared to 0.6% expected. Later, the US Unemployment Claims indicator is expected at 201K.

From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair failed to come back to test and retest 1.0944 static resistance signaling strong downside pressure. It has found resistance at the weekly S1 (1.0930) and now has dropped below the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml). Stabilizing below this level and under 1.0901 could confirm potential deeper drop. The 1.0821 low is seen as a potential downside target if the rate continues to drop. In my opinion, only a new higher high could invalidate a downside continuation.

