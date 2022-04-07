The EUR/USD pair plunged in the last hours as the Dollar Index has managed to reach new highs. DXY’s upside continuation should push the currency pair towards new lows. The USD maintains a bullish bias after the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Today, the Euro-zone data came in mixed. The German Industrial Production rose by 0.2% beating the 0.1% expected, while the Euro-zone Retail Sales surged by 0.3% less compared to 0.6% expected. Later, the US Unemployment Claims indicator is expected at 201K.
From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair failed to come back to test and retest 1.0944 static resistance signaling strong downside pressure. It has found resistance at the weekly S1 (1.0930) and now has dropped below the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml). Stabilizing below this level and under 1.0901 could confirm potential deeper drop. The 1.0821 low is seen as a potential downside target if the rate continues to drop. In my opinion, only a new higher high could invalidate a downside continuation.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has started to edge lower after having recovered above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 0.6%. Later in the session, the European Central Bank will release the March meeting accounts.
GBP/USD under modest bearish pressure below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday and trading below 1.3100. The greenback holds its ground on hawkish FOMC Minutes ahead of Fedspeak and mid-tier data releases.
Gold remains locked in range around $1,925, awaits fresh impetus
Gold price remains driven by the Fed sentiment, especially after the hawkish FOMC minutes pointed to aggressive tightening this year. The US dollar resumes its previous uptrend, in light of the Fed’s tightening expectations, which fuelled risk-off trading in global stocks.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.