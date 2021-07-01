EUR/USD, Daily
The pair has dropped to test last week’s low at 1.1850 after the US Dollar appreciated in the last week of the month before the important jobs announcement on Friday. While the ADP job numbers for the month of June came out higher than expected at 692k and home sales in May rose to 8% from -4.4% in April, the Chicago PMI came out below expectations at 66.1.
The EURUSD pair, which had been in a decline since the end of May, moved up last week and then moved down again this week. So there is a possibility that this could become a dead cat bounce pattern, meaning that the price could fall below its current level. Conversely, at the current price level, the pair could turn into a double bottom reversal pattern and retest last week’s high at 1.1970.
The decline stayed at the low area last week and the pair is likely to continue downward if it breaks through the 1.1850 support, with the next downtrend at 1.1750 around the lower channel line and the 1.1700 low from the end of March. We are beginning to see a bullish divergence trend in the smaller timeframes H1 and H4 where the MACD is narrowing below the 0 line while the RSI is moving higher from the oversold level.
Whether it’s a dead cat bounce or a double bottom, with the rest of this week’s major news and events there is a high probability that the 1.1700 support and 1.1970 resistance frame will be tested. Starting today with the announcement of the PMI (final value) of the Eurozone countries and the US, which includes US weekly unemployment claims that are expected to drop slightly from the previous week to 393k, the market is also keeping an eye on the US Non-Farm Payroll numbers tomorrow.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1850 on ongoing dollar strength
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 amid ongoing dollar strength, underpinned by Fed hawkishness and upbeat US data. Concerns about the virus and manufacturing PMIs are in focus.
GBP/USD hits 10-week low on dollar strength, UK data miss
GBP/USD has dipped 1.3785, falling to the lowest since mid-April. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar remains strong across the board.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.