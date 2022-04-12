The EURUSD pair turned lower during the US session, erasing daily gains and losing 0.4%, dropping to the lowest level in a month, trading below 1.0840.
The CPI for March came out above expectations and printed 8.5% yearly (up from 7.9% in February), while the monthly change jumped from 0.8% to 1.2%. However, the core CPI rose only a notch to 6.5% against expectations of 6.6% and actually decreased monthly from 0.5% to 0.3%.
The USD initially fell against the Euro, pushing the EURUSD pair to daily highs near 1.09. However, the rally has quickly faded, bringing the pair to new daily lows at 1.0840.
Meanwhile, in Europe, the German wholesale price index, which shows the change in the price of goods sold by wholesalers, rose from 16.6% to 22.6% yearly, while the monthly base quadrupled from 1.7% to 6.9%. Still, for ECB, that does not mean anything as the central bank is not expected to raise rates anytime soon.
Furthermore, according to the latest ZEW Survey, the economic sentiment in the eurozone fell further to -43 in April, down from -38.7 in March. German ZEW surveys also showed more weakness amid catastrophic inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.
The following support for the Euro is expected at March lows at 1.08. If not held, the pair might revisit the post-COVID crash lows from March 2020 in the 1.06 region.
Alternatively, since the Euro looks heavily oversold, we might see a short-squeeze rally, possibly targeting the short-term resistance at 1.0940
