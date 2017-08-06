EUR/USD: dovish Draghi not enough to revert the trend

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1219

As largely expected, the ECB left rates unchanged at record lows, whilst Draghi's press conference focused on reaffirming the need of maintaining QE as long as expected, and concerned about inflation. Also, and as leaked on Wednesday, the ECB downgraded its inflation forecast, although recognized that the economy is showing a stronger momentum. The EUR/USD fell with the generally dovish statement, but not for much, as speculative interest believes that the Central Bank has took its first step towards easing, but removing "lower rates" as a possibility in the future. Comey's testimony before the US Senate is up next.

In the meantime, the pair is gaining bearish potential short term, as it tested sub 1.1200 levels ahead of Wall Street's opening. The 4 hours chart shows that the price was unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, whilst now challenging a bullish 100 SMA, and technical indicators heading south within bearish territory. Renewed selling pressure below 1.1200 could see the pair extending its downward corrective movement down to 1.1160, and even to 1.1120, but that won't affect the dominant bullish trend. A recovery above 1.1250, on the other hand, could see the pair attempting again to advance towards 1.1300.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1300 1.1345

