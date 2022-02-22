Overview

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete top down analysis of the EURUSD.

EUR/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.1221, 1.1186, and 1.1121, resistance at 1.1482.

Price has failed at the 1.1482 weekly resistance level and may be forming a double top.

Short term target 1.1121 weekly support, long term target 1.0879 monthly support.

EUR/USD daily

Daily support at 1.1272, resistance at 1.1386.

Daily chart has formed a lower top at the 1.1386 resistance level. Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart as price moves down and retests the 1.1272 daily support level.

Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.