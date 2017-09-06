EUR/USD: dollar's gains on European woes

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1172

The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest for this June, near a daily low of 1.1169, hurt by latest ECB's monetary policy announcement, as the European Central Bank still believes QE is necessary amid soft inflation growth. The dollar is also benefiting from UK election's result, as PM May had a sour victory, losing seats in the Commons House and forced to negotiate with Labor rivals ahead of Brexit. Germany released its April balance figures earlier today, showing a lower-than-expected surplus, down to 19.8B from a previously revised 19.9B, while the current account surplus resulted at 15.1B from previous 31.1B, adding to the negative tone of the common currency.

The US will release some minor macroeconomic reports after Wall Street's opening that in the current environment could help the greenback advancing, at least short term. From a technical point of view, the pair is set to correct lower, although it will need to break below the 1.1160 static immediate support, in which case, it has scope to extend its decline down t 1.1110/20, where buying interest contained declines during the last three weeks. Intraday technical readings favor such downward move, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply lower, nearing oversold readings, whilst the price extended below its 100 SMA, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated its decline above the larger.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1250 1.1300

