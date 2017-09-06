EUR/USD: dollar's gains on European woes
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1172
The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest for this June, near a daily low of 1.1169, hurt by latest ECB's monetary policy announcement, as the European Central Bank still believes QE is necessary amid soft inflation growth. The dollar is also benefiting from UK election's result, as PM May had a sour victory, losing seats in the Commons House and forced to negotiate with Labor rivals ahead of Brexit. Germany released its April balance figures earlier today, showing a lower-than-expected surplus, down to 19.8B from a previously revised 19.9B, while the current account surplus resulted at 15.1B from previous 31.1B, adding to the negative tone of the common currency.
The US will release some minor macroeconomic reports after Wall Street's opening that in the current environment could help the greenback advancing, at least short term. From a technical point of view, the pair is set to correct lower, although it will need to break below the 1.1160 static immediate support, in which case, it has scope to extend its decline down t 1.1110/20, where buying interest contained declines during the last three weeks. Intraday technical readings favor such downward move, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply lower, nearing oversold readings, whilst the price extended below its 100 SMA, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated its decline above the larger.
Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080
Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1250 1.1300
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.