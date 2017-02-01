EUR/USD: dollar's demand resurges in quiet trading

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0465

With Monday's activity restricted to some European markets, the dollar trades higher against most of its major rivals, with the EUR/USD down to the 1.0460 region, its lowest since last Thursday. The common currency fell, despite better-than-expected EU data, as the final December Markit Manufacturing PMIs for the region, were confirmed at near 3-year highs. For the whole region, the final reading came as initially estimated at 54.9, while German reading was revised higher, from 55.5 to 55.6. The EUR/USD pair fell anyway, helped by a strong advance in local share markets. US banks will be closed today, while Japan will also be on holidays, which means the economic calendar will remain scarce, whilst trading will be choppy.

Technically and in the short term, the pair is bearish, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price has extended its decline below a now bearish 20 SMA in the 1.0530 region, whilst it's also breaking below its 100 SAM as technical indicators head south within bearish territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is now below all of its moving averages after faltering around a bearish 200 SMA last Friday, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower, and the RSI indicator already entered negative territory, in line with further slides towards the 1.0420 support.

Support levels: 1.0420 1.0390 1.0350

Resistance levels: 1.0495 1.0530 1.0575

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2286

The GBP/USD pair advanced modestly early Asia, up to a daily high of 1.2345, but dollar's demand early Europe sent the pair down to 1.2283, holding nearby and unable to bounce, which maintains the risk towards the downside. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price has broken below a now bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator heads sharply lower within oversold territory as the RSI indicator extends lower, currently at 43, all of which supports a bearish extension. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above a now flat 20 SMA in the 1.2270 region, whilst technical indicators have turned south and hold around their mid-lines, also favoring a downward move ahead.

Support levels: 1.2270 1.2230 1.2200

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2360 1.2400

USD/JPY Current price: 117.45

Technically bullish, back towards 118.60. The USD/JPY pair recovered the 117.00 level and extended up to 117.49, now trading a few pips below the level, and technically bullish in the short term. The 1 hour chart shows that the price has recovered above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the largest offering an immediate short term support at 117.32, while the Momentum indicator heads north at fresh 2-week highs and the RSI consolidates around 65, all in line with a new leg higher on an extension beyond 117.60, the immediate resistance. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators also maintain their upward slopes after entering positive territory, whilst the price bounced from a bullish 100 SMA, converging with the shorter term outlook.

Support levels: 117.30 116.90 116.50

Resistance levels: 117.60 117.95 118.30

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7178

The AUD/USD pair fell to a daily low of 0.7164, stabilizing afterwards in a 30 pips range, as selling interest surged on approached to the 0.7290 price zone during European trading hours. The pair however, retains the bearish tone in the short term, given that in the 1 hour chart, the 20 SMA has accelerated lower far above the current level, whilst technical indicators hold near oversold readings, with the Momentum indicator resuming its slide after a modest upward correction. In the 4 hours chart, the technical picture is also bearish, with technical indicators heading lower within negative territory and the price developing below its 20 SMA, although indicators lack directional momentum, amid limited holiday's trading.

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7175

Resistance levels: 0.7295 0.7330 0.7380