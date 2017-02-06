EUR/USD: dollar smashed after disappointing NFP

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1280

Having held around 1.1220 for most of the day, the common currency advances after the US Nonfarm Payroll report came in generally disappointing. The country added just 138,000 new jobs in May, nearly 50,000 less than expected, although the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3%, the lowest in 16 years. Wages only increased 2.5% in the year to May, missing expectations, whilst monthly basis were up 0.2% as expected. April's wage gains were revised lower, alongside with the headline reading, down to 174K from previous estimate of 211K. The EUR/USD pair is up to fresh yearly highs, in the 1.1280 region as an immediate reaction to the news, with the dollar smashed across the board.

Despite soft EU inflation figures released earlier on the day, broad dollar's weakness seen over these last couple of weeks has been exacerbated by the poor employment report, resulting in the pair now nearing the 1.1299 level, the high set as an immediate reaction to Trump's victory back in November 2016. Should the rally extend beyond it, 1.1345 comes as the next intraday resistance/probable bullish target, whilst a weekly close above 1.1300 should leave doors open for a test of the 1.1460 region next week, the level that capped rallies pretty much since January 2015.

Support levels: 1.1260 11220 1.1180

Resistance levels: 1.1300 1.1345 1.1380

