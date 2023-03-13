Share:

The US currency is under intense pressure as concerns about domino effects that could result from the collapse of US Silicon Valley Bank grow.

The exchange rate was under intense confusion last week and although the Fed chairman's statements initially strengthened the US currency, the follow-up was very different.

The announcement of the data on unemployment and new jobs in the United States changed the scene in a sharp way as although the new jobs showed some higher numbers compared to the estimates the unpleasant surprise came from the unemployment rate which unpleasantly surprised the markets showing an increase.

The result was that the US currency was under intense pressure and combined with the developments of US Silicon Valley Bank collapse , the exchange rate had already broken the levels of 1,07 , before managing to pare losses and return below the 1,07 level again.

The confusion shown by last Friday's mix data largely erased the Fed chairman's hawkish remarks which had raised bets that the central bank's next rate hike would be 50 basis points.

Parallel the latest developments with the collapse of the US Bank have increased the degree of concern, the international stock markets are in an environment of pressure , but the US currency so far is unaible to shoulder the benefits as a traditional safe haven currency.

Today's economic agenda is almost non-existent as no macroeconomic news is announced.

So all the interest is expected to be concentrated around the developments regarding the US bank and possibly a second one which also is in unfavorable position and it is also expected to go under the deposit guarantee sheme.

Ιf the US authorities fail to limit the extent of this problem and there is a Domino effect Unfortunately very bad things can happen to the global international financial system.

Although the chances of this happening are small in any case a more conservative approach to the markets in the immediate term by limiting open positions and maintaining a wait-and-see attitude I think might be the best idea.

Let's not forget that despite the pressures that the US currency received in the last three days, it continues to be at high levels and in the event of a major crisis in US banking sector , the position of the dollar will be strongly questioned.