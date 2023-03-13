The US currency is under intense pressure as concerns about domino effects that could result from the collapse of US Silicon Valley Bank grow.
The exchange rate was under intense confusion last week and although the Fed chairman's statements initially strengthened the US currency, the follow-up was very different.
The announcement of the data on unemployment and new jobs in the United States changed the scene in a sharp way as although the new jobs showed some higher numbers compared to the estimates the unpleasant surprise came from the unemployment rate which unpleasantly surprised the markets showing an increase.
The result was that the US currency was under intense pressure and combined with the developments of US Silicon Valley Bank collapse , the exchange rate had already broken the levels of 1,07 , before managing to pare losses and return below the 1,07 level again.
The confusion shown by last Friday's mix data largely erased the Fed chairman's hawkish remarks which had raised bets that the central bank's next rate hike would be 50 basis points.
Parallel the latest developments with the collapse of the US Bank have increased the degree of concern, the international stock markets are in an environment of pressure , but the US currency so far is unaible to shoulder the benefits as a traditional safe haven currency.
Today's economic agenda is almost non-existent as no macroeconomic news is announced.
So all the interest is expected to be concentrated around the developments regarding the US bank and possibly a second one which also is in unfavorable position and it is also expected to go under the deposit guarantee sheme.
Ιf the US authorities fail to limit the extent of this problem and there is a Domino effect Unfortunately very bad things can happen to the global international financial system.
Although the chances of this happening are small in any case a more conservative approach to the markets in the immediate term by limiting open positions and maintaining a wait-and-see attitude I think might be the best idea.
Let's not forget that despite the pressures that the US currency received in the last three days, it continues to be at high levels and in the event of a major crisis in US banking sector , the position of the dollar will be strongly questioned.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses below 1.0700 as risk-off flows return
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0700, trimming gains in the European session. Risk-off flows return and revive the US Dollar's safe-haven demand, dragging the pair. Investors weigh financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank fallout ahead of the US CPI data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2100 in Monday's early European trading. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid the dovish shift in the Fed expectations and renewed risk aversion following the SVB fallout.
Gold price bulls are aiming for $1,890, amid softer US Dollar and falling yields
XAU/USD is surging higher in the last four days and is up around 1% on the day. Falling US Treasury yields have fueled the Gold price higher as the market is scaling out for any 50 bps rate hike possibility for the March FOMC Meeting.
USDC mayhem catalyzes recovery rally in Uniswap and Curve DAO
Circle’s stablecoin USDC’s depeg triggered massive uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem over the weekend. Traders rushed to decentralized exchanges Uniswap and Curve to exchange USDC for other digital assets.
Bank crisis hammers Fed hike expectations
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went bust on Friday, around 44 hours after announcing that they would raise capital to fill in an almost $2 billion hole rich in US treasuries to pay their depositors.