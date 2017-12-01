EUR/USD: dollar pares losses, but remains under pressure

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0656

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

Dollar's bearish momentum continues ahead of Wall Street's opening, with the EUR/USD trading above 1.0680, its highest in over a month. Further supporting the common currency was a strong advance in EU Industrial Production, as new orders grew by 1.5% in November, against 0.5% expected, monthly basis, whilst on a year-on-year comparison, it jumped by 3.2%. The EUR however, did not reacted at all, following the release of the ECB's Minutes of the meeting held last December. In the US, weekly unemployment claims fell to 247K much better than the 255K expected, although the previous week suffered an upward revision, from 235K to 237K. Import prices rose by 0.4% in December, below market's forecast of 0.7%, whilst exports prices advanced by 0.3%, monthly basis.

The EUR/USD pair retreated from its daily high of 1.0684, but holds around 1.0650, former resistance and now support, with technical readings in the 1 hour chart showing that the price remains well above a bullish 20 SMA that broke through its 100 SMA whilst technical indicators are retreating partially from oversold readings, rather following the ongoing downward correction than suggesting further slides. In the 4 hours chart, a modest upward potential persists, given that the Momentum indicator turned modestly higher after a period of consolidation, while the RSI consolidates around 62. In this last chart, the price is also well above its moving averages. To confirm a steeper bearish correction the price needs to fall below 1.0620, although the risk remains towards the upside, with 1.0710, the 38.2% retracement of the latest monthly decline as the main daily target.

Support levels: 1.0620 1.0565 1.0510

Resistance levels: 1.0685 1.0710 1.0750

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2277

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair extended its advance up to 1.2316 this Thursday, but the Pound remains a laggard in its run against the greenback, as Brexit fears weigh. With no relevant releases in the UK, the pair traded on sentiment ever since the day started, with dollar's sell-off leading the way higher, with essentially means that the Pound remains weak and may turn south any time. In the meantime, the pair holds on to gains, and in the 1 hour chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply higher around 1.2220, providing a key dynamic support for the upcoming hours. Technical indicators in the same chart turned lower from overbought territory, not enough at this point to confirm a downward move. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are slowing their upward momentum, but holding within positive territory, whilst the 20 SMA turned modestly higher below the current level.

Support levels: 1.2220 1.2170 1.2130

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2380 1.2420

USD/JPY Current price: 114.45

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Bouncing from critical long term support. The Japanese yen accelerated its advance this Thursday, resulting in the USD/JPY pair plunging to its lowest since early December, down to 113.75 during London trading hours. The pair however, quickly recovered above the 114.00 level, a major long term critical support as it represents the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/15 rally. Better-than-expected employment data in the US is helping the pair to extend its bounce, but the downward potential is still strong, as the movement seems barely corrective. In the 1 hour chart, the price is well below its 100 and 200 SMAs that slowly gain bearish slopes, whilst technical indicators recovered from oversold territory, aiming higher still within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, however, the Momentum indicator maintains a bearish tone, the RSI indicator hovers around 34, and the price is far below its moving averages, all of which favors a downward extension, particularly on renewed selling interest below 114.00.

Support levels: 114.00 113.65 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.80 115.20 115.50