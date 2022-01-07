The EURUSD pair traded half a percent higher during the US session on Friday as investors sold the dollar after the recent labor market update.
Expectations were huge heading into today's job market update for December. However, the reality was harsh. Moments ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in December, 199,000 jobs were added, a huge miss to expectations of 400,000 and the lowest number since December 2020.
The November payrolls data was revised higher, rising 39,000 from 210,000 to 249,000. Still, the unemployment rate improved markedly, falling to 3.9% from 4.2% and below the estimate of 4.1%. At the same time, labor force participation remained at 61.9%.
Looking at wage growth, average hourly earnings rose 4.7%, which while down from the upward revised 5.1%, was well above the 4.2% expected.
The headline NFP number was feeble, but the labor market in general strengthened in December, as seen from the falling unemployment rate and rising wages. It should still be enough for the Fed to hike rates in March. The market-implied chance for that to happen has shot sharply higher to 90%.
It looks like the USD is losing bullish momentum as the pair has failed to decline below the 1.13 level, and today's data led to a sell-off of the USD instead of buying. The next resistance is spotted near 1.1380, and if the euro jumps above it, we might see a rally toward the critical medium-term level at 1.1520.
