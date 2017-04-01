EUR/USD: dollar in trouble, FOMC Minutes will define

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0433

Dollar eases this Wednesday, with uneven results across the board. European currencies remain subdued, trading within early week ranges, whilst commodity-related ones are posting sharp intraday gains at trading fresh 2-week highs. Macroeconomic releases in Europe were quite encouraging, with the final EU Markit composite PMI for December up to 54.4 from 53.9 in November, and inflation jumping to 1.1% in the same month, and when compared to an year earlier. The strong number is indeed encouraging following yesterday's better-than-expected inflation data in Germany.

The pair, however, showed little reaction during the London session consolidating in a tight 20 pips range, although at the upper range of its daily range and not far from the daily high of 1.0445. The FED will release the Minutes of its latest meeting in the upcoming US session, expected to be generally hawkish, but to offer little clues over the three-rate hikes seen in the dot-plot. Market's reaction to the Minutes will probably define whether the dollar's rally has come to a pause, or not.

In the meantime, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is above its 20 SMA, but below horizontal 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength, consolidating within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA maintains a bearish slope above the current level, converging with a bearish 100 SMA in the 1.0470/80 region, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength within negative territory, indicating a limited upward potential.

Support levels: 1.0410 1.0370 1.0340

Resistance levels: 1.0445 1.0485 1.0530

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2285

Despite encouraging UK data, the British Pound was unable to recover beyond the 1.2300 level against the greenback. The December Construction PMI reached an 11-month high of 54.2 following a 52.8 in November. Also, Mortgage Approvals rose to an eight-month high in November, up to 67.505K from a previously revised 67.371K, while total lending to individuals increased by £5.1 billion in the same month. From a technical point of view, the short term picture favors the upside, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is advancing above a modestly bullish 20 SMA whilst technical indicators hold directionless well above their mid-lines, as the price pressures the daily high. In the 4 hours chart, however, the price remains contained by its 20 SMA, around 1.2295, while technical indicators head nowhere below their mid-lines, limiting chances of a steeper recovery. At this point, the pair needs to extend beyond 1.2330, a major static resistance level, to be able to extend its gains towards 1.2400.

Support levels: 1.2245 1.2200 1.2160

Resistance levels: 1.2295 1.2330 1.2360

USD/JPY Current price: 117.69

Increased downward potential. The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 118.13 early Wednesday, but pulled back towards the 117.60 region, where it held for most of the European morning, awaiting for US data. Japan released its Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for December, which came in at 52.4 from previous 51.9, its highest reading in over a year. From a technical point of view, the 1 hour chart shows that the price bounced from the daily descendant trend line broken yesterday, but once again is testing the line, around 117.25, now the immediate support. Additionally, the 100 and 200 SMAs stand a few pips below this last, but lack directional strength, whilst the RSI indicator head lower within negative territory, all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming session. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply lower, with the RSI crossing its mid-line towards the downside, but the 100 SMA maintaining its bullish slope, a handful of pips below the mentioned trend line. Stocks behavior and FOMC Minutes will likely define the course, although repeated failure at 118.00 increases the risk of a bearish breakout for the upcoming days.

Support levels: 117.25 116.90 116.55

Resistance levels: 117.70 118.00 118.35

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7269

The AUD/USD pair surged to a daily high of 0.7278 early Europe, with the AUD buoyed ever since the day started, amid positive mood within Asian traders, with the Nikkei up 2.51% in its first day of activity of the year. A continued advance in base metals, supported by upbeat Chinese data, backed the Aussie, which holds near the 2-week high posted this Wednesday. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the 1 hour chart suggests more gains ahead, as the price is developing well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are modestly regaining the upside after a consolidation stage near overbought readings. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head higher near overbought readings, whilst the 20 SMA extended above 0.7210, a major Fibonacci support, maintaining the positive tone and reinforcing the static support

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7175

Resistance levels: 0.7295 0.7330 0.7370e