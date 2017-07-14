EUR/USD: dollar in trouble, again
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1434
The American dollar traded with a soft tone ever since the day started, although EUR/USD's gains remained limited ahead of US key releases. Nevertheless, disappointing figures from the world's largest economy triggered a new round of dollar selling, as both, CPI and Retail Sales, missed expectations in June. The Consumer Price Index was unchanged in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, against a 0.1% advance expected, while when compared a year earlier, it rose 1.6%, also below expected. The core readings, net of food and energy, also missed expectations. Sales fell for a second consecutive month, down by 0.2% in the month against a 0.1% advance expected.
The EUR/USD pair advanced, but so far the common currency is the one posting the most tepid intraday gains against the greenback. Nevertheless, chances of a dollar recovery are now quite limited, as this news put additional weigh on the Fed to delay rate hikes. From a technical point of view, the pair recovered above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the 100 SMA accelerated higher, surpassing the daily ascendant trend line coming from June 28th, both acting as support in the 1.1350/60 region. The momentum indicator turned north, but remains below its 100 level, while the RSI accelerated higher, now around 56, maybe not enough to support a bullish breakout, but indeed sufficient to limit the downside.
Support levels: 1.1400 1.1355 1.1310
Resistance levels 1.1450 1.1490 1.1525
