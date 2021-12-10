The greenback was broadly lower on Friday, with the EURUSD pair trading at around 1.1320 at the time of writing, some 0.3% higher on the day.
Earlier today, data showed that the US inflation rose +6.8% YoY - right as expected according to the CPI indicator. It was the fastest rate of increase since 1982. In addition, the core CPI jumped 4.9 YoY, meeting expectations, its highest since 1991.
The initial reaction of the USD was to the downside, with the EURUSD pair rising to 1.1320, and the USDJPY pair plunged toward 113.
Still, the Fed funds futures are now fully pricing in a rate hike by the June meeting, alongside more than 70% chance of one by the May meeting (and almost three full rate-hikes priced-in by the end of 2022).
On the other hand, the 10-year yield dropped sharply after the data, falling below the psychological 1.50% threshold.
From other news, the University of Michigan sentiment survey rose from 67.4 to 70.4 in preliminary December data, and both current conditions (74.6 vs. 73.6 prior and 73.5 expected) and Expectations (67.8 vs. 63.5 last and 62.5 expected) jumped notably.
Technically speaking, the Euro seems oversold, and it is trying to jump above the 1.1340/50 resistance. We could see a robust short-squeeze rally if bulls are successful, targeting 1.1520.
On the other hand, a breakdown below 1.13 could lead to a decline toward the current cycle lows near 1.12.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?