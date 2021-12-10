The greenback was broadly lower on Friday, with the EURUSD pair trading at around 1.1320 at the time of writing, some 0.3% higher on the day.

Earlier today, data showed that the US inflation rose +6.8% YoY - right as expected according to the CPI indicator. It was the fastest rate of increase since 1982. In addition, the core CPI jumped 4.9 YoY, meeting expectations, its highest since 1991.

The initial reaction of the USD was to the downside, with the EURUSD pair rising to 1.1320, and the USDJPY pair plunged toward 113.

Still, the Fed funds futures are now fully pricing in a rate hike by the June meeting, alongside more than 70% chance of one by the May meeting (and almost three full rate-hikes priced-in by the end of 2022).

On the other hand, the 10-year yield dropped sharply after the data, falling below the psychological 1.50% threshold.

From other news, the University of Michigan sentiment survey rose from 67.4 to 70.4 in preliminary December data, and both current conditions (74.6 vs. 73.6 prior and 73.5 expected) and Expectations (67.8 vs. 63.5 last and 62.5 expected) jumped notably.

Technically speaking, the Euro seems oversold, and it is trying to jump above the 1.1340/50 resistance. We could see a robust short-squeeze rally if bulls are successful, targeting 1.1520.

On the other hand, a breakdown below 1.13 could lead to a decline toward the current cycle lows near 1.12.