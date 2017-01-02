EUR/USD: dollar breaths on positive ADP

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0773

The EUR/USD pair traded uneventfully right below the 1.0800 for most of the last two session, consolidating its Tuesday's gains, as investors wait for the FOMC's meeting outcome, later in the US afternoon. During the London session, focus was on the Markit Manufacturing PMIs revisions, which confirmed that growth in the region entered 2017 with a strong footing. The German manufacturing sector growth hit a three-year high in January, despite a modest downward revision to 56.4 from the initial estimate of 56.5, while for the whole region, the final reading was revised higher, up to 55.2 from 55.1 its highest in over six years.

Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US released its ADP employment survey, which came much better-than-expected, at 246K from previous 153K and market's consensus of 165K. Still pending of release are the US Markit and ISM final Manufacturing PMIs for January.

In the meantime, the EUR/USD pair eases on the positive employment report, bearish in the short term, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is accelerating its decline below a now horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head south within bearish territory. Still, some short term buying interest defends the 1.0770 region, where the pair topped last week. In the 4 hours chart, however, the price remains well above a bullish 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads north within positive territory, whilst the RSI indicator eases around 56, all of which suggests limited selling interest. Seems unlikely the pair will move much ahead of the FOMC meeting, yet a downward acceleration below the 1.0770 region can see the pair approaching to the next big support at 1.0710.

Support levels: 1.0770 1.0710 1.0660

Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0840 1.0845

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2633

The GBP/USD pair extended its advance early Wednesday, reaching a daily high of 1.2652 following the release of another batch of Brexit-resilient data. In the UK, the Nationwide House Price Index showed that the annual rate of house price growth in January was of 4.3%, slightly below December´s growth rate in of 4.5%, whilst the Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month resulted at 55.9, slightly below December's 56.1, but still a quite encouraging reading. The pair pulled back from the mentioned high after the release of a positive US ADP report, but quickly recovered from 1.2610, indicating market's positive sentiment towards the Pound. Short term, the 1 hour chart presents a bullish stance, with the price well above a bullish 20 SMA and technical indicators turning back higher within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is positive, although with indicators presenting a limited upward momentum. Nevertheless, the pair is barely 30 pips away from January high, with a break above it favoring an advance up to 1.2774, December monthly high.

Support levels: 1.2610 1.2565 1.2520

Resistance levels: 1.2675 1.2700 1.2730

USD/JPY Current price: 113.52

Waiting for the FED. The USD/JPY pair recovered some ground this Wednesday, back above the 113.00 threshold ahead of Wall Street's opening, helped by a strong ADP private sector employment survey coming from the US. A modest recovery in worldwide equities, is also supporting the cross. Much of the upcoming direction will depend on the outcome of the FED's monetary policy meeting, but from a technical point of view, the upside potential seems limited, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is developing well below its 100 and 200 SMAs. In the mentioned chart, however, technical indicators aim higher within positive territory, indicating no selling interest around the pair at the time being. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA caps the upside around 114.10, the Momentum indicator turned flat below its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator maintains a neutral stance, hovering around 47.

Support levels: 113.00 112.50 112.00

Resistance levels: 114.10 114.50 114.90

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7566

The AUD/USD pair retreats within range, still confined to a well-limited range between 0.7500 and 0.7600. Despite positive Chinese PMI data released overnight, the Aussie was unable to hold on to gains beyond the top of the mentioned range. Easing risk aversion, as stocks recover some ground, also weigh on the pair. From a technical point of view, the 1 hour chart shows that the price has fallen below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators entered bearish territory, indicating some further slides ahead, but limited, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is now pressuring a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned lower but hold within neutral readings.

Support levels: 0.7540 0.7490 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7600 0.7640 0.7680